Provided By

Los Angeles Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 1

The Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in the first round of the NBA Playoffs in a rematch from last year’s Western Conference Finals.

The Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in the 7-8 Play-In Game to progress to this stage of the postseason to face the 2nd-seed Nuggets. The Nuggets are 9-0 in their most recent meetings against the Lakers, including their sweep of the series in the Western Conference Finals.

Find the Lakers vs Nuggets best betting promos and bonuses that are available to claim and use on the game below, as well as our two favorite bets for the game.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Best Lakers vs Nuggets Betting Promos

DraftKings Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

FanDuel Promo Code – Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets – Guaranteed!

bet365 Bonus Code – AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150

BetMGM Bonus Code – NDMAX150 – $1,500 Paid Back in Bonus Bets if you don’t win

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code – ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Lakers vs Nuggets Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds were correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Lakers +7 (-110) O 224 (-110) +225 Nuggets -7 (-110) U 224 (-110) -278

Lakers vs Nuggets Best Bets

Nuggets -7 (-110)

The Nuggets have had the Lakers’ number over the last two seasons, winning each of the last nine meetings between the two teams. Having had almost a week to rest and their strong home-court advantage, as well as the renowned difficulty of road teams to play in the altitude of Denver, we expect Denver to cover the spread in Game 1.

LeBron James O 24.5 Points (-118)

If the Lakers are to stand a chance in this series, they will need big performances from their two All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Stealing Game 1 could be the Lakers’ best chance of competing in the series, and James will likely be the spearhead of their offense. He has scored 25 and 26 points in their last two games against Denver and we expect him to go over on his points statline.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is Lakers vs Nuggets being played?

The Lakers vs Nuggets is being played on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

What time does Lakers vs Nuggets start?

The Lakers vs Nuggets is set to tip off at 1:00 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Lakers vs Nuggets?

The Nuggets are a seven-point favorite against the Lakers in Game 1.