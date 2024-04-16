Provided By

Lakers vs Pelicans Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds

On Tuesday night, the NBA Play-In Tournament commences with the Los Angeles Lakers taking on the New Orleans Pelicans for the 7th seed in the Western Conference.

The two teams met as recently as Sunday night as the Lakers condemned the Pelicans to the Play-In Tournament with a 124-108 victory, ensuring a second meeting in three days for the franchises.

Ahead of the contest, we have found the available odds in the game and our best bets for the contest.

Lakers vs Pelicans Odds

The following odds Lakers vs Pelicans are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Lakers +1 (-115) O 226.5 (-110) -110 Pelicans -1 (-105) U 226.5 (-110) -110

Lakers vs Pelicans Best Bets

Below, we have picked our best bets for the Lakers vs Pelicans. Odds available with DraftKings Sportsbook and correct at the time of publishing.

Lakers Moneyline (-110)

We are siding with the Lakers in this contest, having defeated the Pelicans by 16 points as recently as Sunday. The Lakers are 4-1 against the Pelicans this season, including the In-Season Tournament semifinals victory in Vegas, crucially winning the two games with the greatest amount of pressure. The Lakers are no stranger to the In-Season tournament and have won both of their games when going for the 7th feed, defeating the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves to do so. The Pelicans are a difficult team to trust, and we have more confidence in the Lakers under the bright lights.

Lakers Over 114.5 Points (+105)

The Lakers’ offense has found its groove in recent games, scoring over 114.5 points in 11 of their last 12 games to finish the season. They scored 124 against the Pelicans on Sunday, with LeBron James’ 17 assists being a key factor in their success. Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves combined for 69 points in that game alongside James’ 28, and we like the odds of them surpassing this line.

FAQs

When is Lakers vs Pelicans being played?

The Lakers vs Pelicans is being played on Tuesday, April 16, 2024.

What time does Lakers vs Pelicans start?

Lakers vs Pelicans is due to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Lakers vs Pelicans?

The New Orleans Pelicans are a 1-point betting favorite against the Lakers with DraftKings.