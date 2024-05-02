Provided By

Knicks vs 76ers Game 6: Eastern Classic with Unbeatable Betting Promos

One of the most thrilling First Round NBA Playoff series reaches Game 6 on Thursday night, as the New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Knicks lead 3-2 after five games played, having squandered the chance to close the series after giving up a six-point lead in the closing seconds of an incredible game at Madison Square Garden. After tying things up, the Sixers went on to win in overtime to keep their season alive.

Knicks vs 76ers Game 6 Preview

This Eastern Conference matchup has proven to be one of the most memorable first-round series in recent NBA history. The Knicks lead 3-2 after five games, having missed an incredible opportunity to finish the series following a fourth-quarter collapse in Game 5.

Tom Thibodeau’s team held a six-point lead with 25 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter but blew it to head to overtime, where they eventually lost 112-106. Now, going back on the road, the Knicks will need to hope Jalen Brunson can repeat his heroics in Philadelphia, having averaged 43 points at the Wells Fargo Center in this series.

However, the 76ers have their own dynamic scoring guard in Tyrese Maxey, who put the team on his back in Game 6 with a 46-point, nine-assist effort. A win for the Sixers would set up a Game 7 back in New York on Saturday night.

Knicks vs 76ers Game 6 Best Bet

76ers -3 (-112)

The Sixers have used up one of their nine lives after swerving elimination from the NBA Playoffs in Game 5 against the Knicks. It was a Knicks invasion the last time New York came to the Wells Fargo Center, something which upset Sixers big man Joel Embiid in particular. We don’t expect such a dominant Knicks contingent in the arena this time around and following a spectacular fourth-quarter comeback in Game 5, we are siding with them to force a Game 7 on the road in MSG.

