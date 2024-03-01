Provided By

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland Betting Promos and Odds

Jake Paul continues his boxing venture this Saturday, March 2nd, as the YouTuber faces another professional boxer, Ryan Bourland. Ahead of the undercard fight of Amanda Serrano’s title defence, we have been looking at the best betting promos that can claimed. Continue below for everything you need to know about the best offers, promo codes, the latest odds and more.

Best Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland Betting Promos

bet365 – Bonus Code AMCBONUS – $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 Caesars Sportsbook – Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000 – $1,000 First Bet on Caesars DraftKings – $1,000 No Sweat First Bet FanDuel – $150 in Bonus Bets with winning $5 bet Fanatics Sportsbook – $100 in Bonus Bets for First 10 Days

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland Betting Promos Explained

1. bet365 Bonus Code

At bet365 is an exciting choice of welcome offers for new sign-ups. Using the bet365 bonus code AMCBONUS, new customers can claim one of a $1,000 First Bet Safety Net or Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets. Register your details and make a minimum deposit of $10 into your bet365 account to get started. If you are claiming the $1,000 First Bet Safety Net, place a first bet up $1,000, and if your wager loses, receive your bet back in bonus bets to use again at the site. For Bet $5, Get $150, place a first qualifying bet of $5, and once your wager settles, receive $150 in bonus bets in your account.

bet365 is available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

2. Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Available at Caesars Sportsbook, new customers registering ahead of the Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland fight can claim a $1,000 First Bet offer when they use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Just create your account, enter your details and place a first bet at the site up to $1,000. Wait for your wager to settle, and if it loses, receive your bet back as bonus bets within two business days to place another at Caesars.

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

3. DraftKings Promo Code

DraftKings new customer offer is a fantastic opportunity to explore what the sportsbook has to get involved with. Head to the signup page and complete the registration process to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer. To qualify, make a $5 deposit into your DraftKings account and place your first bet. If this loses, receive your bet back in the form of bonus bets to use to place another at the site with no need for you to use any of your own money.

DraftKings is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

4. FanDuel Promo Code

FanDuel is the next sportsbook offering a great opportunity for new customers in advance of the undercard fight on Saturday between YouTuber Jake Paul and professional boxer Ryan Bourland. Sign up for a new user account and make a deposit of $10. Once complete, go ahead and place a $5 first bet. Wait for this to settle and automatically receive $150 in bonus bets into your account if your wager does not win.

FanDuel is available in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

5. Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code

Completing the list of best betting promos is the signup offer available to new customers at Fanatics Sportsbook. Sign up and confirm your details to claim up to $100 of bonus bets for 10 days. Sign in and play daily, placing bets of up to $100 to be eligible to claim your bonus bets. The amount you bet will be the amount you receive back in bonus bets.

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland Odds

Below are the latest odds ahead of Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland, courtesy of DraftKings and FanDuel.

Sportsbook Jake Paul Ryan Bourland Draw DraftKings -2500 +1300 +2500 FanDuel -3500 +1500 +3400

