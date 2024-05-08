Provided By

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks: NBA Betting Promos, Odds and Best Bets for Game 2

Conference semifinals Playoff matchup.

The Knicks took a 1-0 lead in the series after a 121-117 victory in Game 1, thanks in large part to a 43-point effort from Jalen Brunson. Brunson has now scored 40+ points in his last four Playoff games as coach Thom Thibodeau continues to play his starting five heavy minutes.

Ahead of the game, we have found the best NBA betting promos that can be claimed and used, as well as the available betting odds and best bets for game 2.

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2 Betting Odds

The following Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2 odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Pacers +4.5 (-110) O 222.5 (-110) +154 Knicks -4.5 (-110) U 222.5 (-110) -185

Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 2 Best Bets

New York Knicks (-185)

If putting together a same-game parlay for this game, we would side with backing the New York Knicks to take a 2-0 lead. The Knicks have been a revelation during the postseason, and Madison Square Garden is set to be a hostile environment for the Indiana Pacers to come into once again.

Although the Knicks were on the right end of some favorable calls in their Game 1 victory, we feel this is a good matchup for them and they are deservedly favorite to progress to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Isaiah Hartenstein O 9.5 Rebounds (-118)

The Knicks suffered a third devastating injury to their already thin rotation in the previous game, as Mitchell Robinson was ruled out for 6-8 weeks following an ankle injury. He joins Julius Randle and Bojan Bogdanovic in having his season cut short, which in turn should lead to an ever greater minutes load on Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Knicks have been dominant on the boards throughout the NBA Playoffs thus far, and the absence of Robinson will see Hartenstein’s minutes increase with Precious Achiuwa as the backup big. With that in mind, we see a good chance of Hartenstein getting at least double-digit rebounds in this contest.

