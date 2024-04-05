Provided By

Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks Betting Promos, Odds and Picks

On Friday night, two of the NBA’s most in-form teams, the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks, meet at the American Airlines Center.

The two teams met as recently as Tuesday, as the Warriors rolled out 104-100 winners in California. Now, in the reverse game, we have found the best betting promos that can be claimed and used on the game.

In addition, also find the current odds available with DraftKings, as well as our two favorite betting picks for the contest.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Warriors @ Mavericks Odds

The following Golden State Warriors @ Dallas Mavericks odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Warriors +5 (-108) O 227.5 (-110) +170 Mavericks -5 (-112) U 227.5 (-110) -205

Warriors @ Mavericks Picks

Warriors +5 (-108)

Coming into this matchup off the back of a six-game win streak, including a 104-100 win over the Mavericks, we like the price of the Warriors to cover the +5 spread at -108. Eight of the Warriors’ last nine games have seen the +5 spread covered as they look to build momentum heading into the Play-In Tournament.

Race to 10 Points – 3rd Quarter – Warriors (+105)

The third quarter has historically been the Warriors’ trademark throughout this golden run, which makes +105 look like a solid price for customers. They were a winner in this market as recently as their previous matchup against the Houston Rockets, which finished in a 133-110 win for the Warriors.

Gamble Responsibly

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

