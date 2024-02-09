Provided By

FanDuel Super Bowl Promo: Get $200 in Bonus Bets with FanDuel Bonus Code

Are you looking to take part in one of the country’s leading betting sites for the upcoming Super Bowl clash? Well, look no further, because in this article we are discussing the FanDuel site and its incredible welcome offer available to new customers, how to claim this offer, and so much more. Read on to learn more!

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

FanDuel Welcome Promo

So, what is the welcome bonus offered by FanDuel? Well, new customers signing up for this magnificent sportsbook for the first time can claim a bonus of $200 in bonus bets when they place a winning $5 bet! The best bit is that no promo code is required whatsoever for this bonus; simply sign up, place a $5 bet, wait for it to settle, and if it wins, you are rewarded with $200 in bonus bets!

How to Claim the FanDuel Bonus

Below, we have provided an easy-to-follow step-by-step guide to properly and successfully claiming this incredible welcome bonus from Fanduel. Make sure to follow these steps in order to claim.

Click the link provided to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Create an account by providing your personal information, such as your name, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a username and password combination that is unique to you. Sign in using these details. Deposit a minimum of $5. Place a $5 bet on any eligible market. Wait for the bet to settle. If your bet wins, you will then be rewarded with $200 in bonus bets! Enjoy.

Super Bowl Mobile Betting

Sports betting fans across the country love a mobile-compatible site; FanDuel is one such site that offers players the opportunity to download a dedicated mobile betting app! All customers in the eligible states are able to download a free mobile app that enables them to place bets, keep up to date with their bet’s progress, and so much more! The FanDuel mobile app is completely free to download on both iOS and Android devices; simply head to the App Store (Apple) or the Google Play Store (Android), search for FanDuel, and press “Install.” Once this download is complete, simply sign in using the same details as before, and away you go!

FanDuel Overview

FanDuel is one of the USA’s leading betting sites and sportsbooks, offering all new and existing customers a betting experience like no other! Founded in 2009 in Scotland, FanDuel has since gone on to become one of the biggest names in the gambling industry worldwide, not just in the US! FanDuel offers all customers signing up for the first time an incredible welcome offer, all existing customers a fantastic range of high-quality promotions, a wide range of sports betting markets, and selections! FanDuel is surely at the top of the pile when it comes to sports betting sites in the US and will no doubt impress all players signing up.

Super Bowl Betting Options at FanDuel

Below, we have dived deeper into some of the options available to sports betting fans and to those looking to place bets on the Super Bowl this weekend. In this section, we have explained what each selection means, just in case you are new to the sports betting scene. Read on to learn more.

Parlays

Parlays are when a player makes multiple selections and places them all under one bet. In order for a player to be paid out as a winner for a parlay, each of their selections must come in. For example, if a player places a four-leg parlay, all four legs must win in order for the bet to be won.

Against the Spread

When a player bets on the point spread set by that particular website, they are betting against the spread. The favorite to win the game or match will need to win by a bigger margin than the spread in order for the punter to win. This also means that the side perceived to be the underdog must either win the game or lose by fewer points than the spread.

Points Spread

The point spread is the expected final score difference between two sides or players playing against each other in a certain game or match. This is represented as a positive and a negative number. For example, if the spread is 3 points, this will be represented as -3 and +3. The team or player that is the favorite to win will be -3, and the team considered the underdog will be represented as +3.

In-Play Betting

One of the most popular betting options for those betting on the Super Bowl is in-play betting. FanDuel offers all customers the chance to bet on the game while it is in play. This allows players to keep up to date with all the live odds and perhaps get better odds mid-game!

Prop Bets

A prop bet is when players bet on the probability of an event occurring in or around the game. For example, a player can bet on Patrick Mahomes to throw over 100 yards in the Super Bowl, and if it happens, they are paid out as a winner.

Team to Win

Perhaps the easiest bet to understand is the Team To Win bet. This is simply when a player places a bet on who they believe will win a certain game, match, or event. For example, players can place a bet on the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl, and if it happens, they are paid out as a winner.

San. Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have had a wild ride en route to the Super Bowl in Las Vegas; their regular season games were more than impressive, as they saw themselves win 12 of their 17 games, only losing five. This then led the 49ers to face the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round, comfortably beating them 24-21, before also dispatching the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the Conference Championships. Their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, is currently the favorite to win the Super Bowl MVP and has been crucial on their road to Las Vegas, having thrown over 240 yards in their most recent game; he will no doubt hope to carry his impressive form into the big game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs have been ever-impressive since the start of the regular NFL season, winning 11 and losing 6 this season in the NFL, before dispatching the Dolphins in the Wild Card Round, the Bills in the Divisional Round, and the Ravens in the Conference Championships!

Star player Travis Kelce, will be hoping that he can continue his impressive form of three touchdowns in his last two games, with a combined 191 yards. Will he lead the Chiefs to victory?

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

