FanDuel Super Bowl ‘Kick of Destiny’ Promo: $10m Shared in Bonus Bets with Rob Gronkowski

FanDuel is offering both new and existing customers the opportunity to win a share of $10,000,000 in bonus bets in a sequel to last year’s Kick of Destiny commercial.

Four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski was challenged with kicking a 25-yard field goal live during the commercial break at last year’s Super Bowl, with FanDuel promising customers who opted into the promotion a share of free bets if he was successful.

Gronkowski missed, but FanDuel still paid out all customers who opted in despite his failed attempt.

FanDuel has offered Gronkowski a chance at redemption this time around, giving the 34-year-old the chance to right his wrongs with a second attempt during Super Bowl 58. Continue below to learn more about how to get involved.

How to enter FanDuel’s ‘Kick of Destiny’ promo

1. Click here to be taken to FanDuel’s home page.

2. Sign up or log in if you are already registered with the FanDuel sportsbook.

3. Pick whether you think Gronkowski will make or miss the field goal. Unlike last year, no $5 stake is required.

4. If you make the right selection, you will be rewarded with your share of the $10m in bonus bets alongside all the other correct customers on Monday.

FanDuel Promo Code: $200 in Bonus Bets

In addition, new customers at FanDuel can also get $200 in bonus bets ahead of Super Bowl 48. Sign up using the link above and place a $5 sports bet. If this bet wins, you will receive $200 from FanDuel Sportsbook instantly. Be sure to claim this offer while it lasts, after FanDuel increased its offer of bonus bets from $150 to $200.

