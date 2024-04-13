Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code UFC 300: Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed with $5 Bet

FanDuel is offering new customers the opportunity to earn $150 in bonus bets guaranteed for UFC 300 on Saturday night.

Headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill, it is set to be a memorable night for the mixed martial arts promotion as it celebrates a landmark event. To get your $150 in bonus bets or UFC 300, new customers must sign up and place a $5 bet on any sports market.

Once this has been done, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to use once your bet has settled. These bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited.

With a whole host of action on the UFC 300 Card across the Main Card, Preliminary Card, and Early Prelims, making this the perfect event to tie in with the FanDuel promo code offer. Read below to learn more on how you can claim $150 in bonus bets with FanDuel today.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the FanDuel Promo Code on UFC 300

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Click ‘join now’. Enter the details requested when during registration. Make a first deposit worth at least $10. Place a first bet worth $5 on any sport. Receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. Use your bonus bets within 7 days. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Full UFC 300 Card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy