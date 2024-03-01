Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code March 2024: Get $150 in Bonus Bets with a $5 winning bet

This March, FanDuel is offering all new customers who sign up for the sportsbook the opportunity to claim a fantastic welcome bonus of $150 in Bonus Bets when you place a $5 winning bet. Click to reveal your exclusive promo code to enter when you make your account so that you are eligible for this great offer.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code in March 2024?

New sign-ups to FanDuel sportsbook this March can claim $150 in bonus bets, all for placing a $5 bet. When registering for an account, click to reveal your FanDuel promo code, and you can claim $150 worth of free play at the site. Place as many bets as you like up to the value of $150, and try out anything that takes your fancy from parlays, multipliers, and bet boosts without spending any of your own money. No wonder the offer is one of the best on the market.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

Claiming this exciting offer of $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel when your first $5 bet wins is super simple. We have included a step-by-step guide below to help guide you through the process.

To get started, click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page, where you can start creating your account. Once at the sign-up page, fill out your personal details when prompted. This will include your name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number. Then, create a username and password combination that you will remember. This will be your login to access your account at FanDuel. Once you have completed steps two and three, sign in to your account and make your first deposit of at least $10 to get started. Once complete, place your first bet of $5 on any sports market. Wait for it to settle and receive your bonus winnings in your sportsbook account if your wager wins.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at FanDuel in March 2024

March is full of top sporting action; whether you are a fan of the NBA, NCAA, baseball, or ice hockey, there is bound to be something for every sports fan. With so much happening, we have picked out just a few of the most exciting fixtures to look forward to below.

March Madness

The annual NCAAB March Madness is back once again as the best 68 college basketball teams compete to take the National Champions title. Sunday, March 17th is Selection Sunday to find out all the teams taking part, with the tournament underway from the 19th with the first four.

NBA

NBA fans are spoilt this weekend with lots of mouth-watering matchups. We have included just a few of these below.

Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Lakers – Saturday, March 2nd @ 8:30pm ET.

Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics – Saturday, March 2nd @ 3:30pm ET.

New York Knicks @ Cleveland Cavaliers – Sunday, March 3rd @ 3:30pm ET.

LA Clippers @ Minnesota Timberwolves – Sunday, March 3rd @ 3:30pm ET.

MLB

The new Major League Baseball season starts this month when all 30 teams return for another six months of exciting action. Catch the first season games on March 28th as Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets get the season up and running.

NHL

Finally, there is a lot of exciting action taking place in the NHL this weekend, too, as the Philadephia Flyers face the Washington Capitals on Friday, the Winnipeg Jets are up against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the New York Rangers face off against the Toronto Maple Leaves.

FanDuel Pros and Cons

We have provided below an insight into some of the positives and negatives of signing up to and betting at FanDuel.

Pros Cona Great range of sports betting markets State restrictions Lots of offers and promotions for new and existing customers A variety of payment methods are accepted Positive customer reviews and feedback

FanDuel Existing Customer Promos in March 2024

There are lots of existing customer promotions up for grabs at FanDuel alongside the exciting welcome offer. We have included some of these below in more detail.

Refer A Friend

Get your friends to sign up at FanDuel thanks to your recommendations, and both receive $50 in bonus bets to use at the sportsbook, alongside $25 in casino credits, too! Have your friend register using your referral link to qualify.

Boost Builder

Add legs to boost your parlay winnings up to 105% when betting on College Basketball at FanDuel. Opt-in, build a 3-Leg College Basketball Parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and receive a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager. For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%!

50% Profit Boost

Enjoy a 50% profit boost on any Live Wager placed on any of the NBA games taking place ahead of the weekend, only at FanDuel.

FAQs

