FanDuel Promo Code February 2024: Get $200 in Bonus Bets with Winning $5 Bet

If you are looking for a top sportsbook to sign up for this February, FanDuel has got you covered. A fan-favorite among keen sports bettors across the US, sign up to the site now to claim an exciting welcome offer just for you. New customers can receive $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet. Click to reveal the exclusive promo code and to have a chance to claim your bonus bets.

Keep reading below to find out more about this fantastic welcome offer, how to claim yours, sports to bet on this week, and more.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code in February 2024?

This fantastic February offer from FanDuel is one that keen sports bettors and new customers to the site will not want to miss. Place a qualifying $5 bet to receive $200 in bonus bets if it wins.

Head to the sign-up page on the site and register your details to create your new account at FanDuel. Click to reveal your exclusive promo code and enter this when prompted to be eligible for the bonus. Then, make a $10 minimum deposit into your account and place your first money line bet of $5 on any sport. Wait for your bet to settle, and then, if your team wins, receive $200 in bonus bets in your account.

This is a great way to get yourself started at one of the best sports betting sites, and there is no better time to do it than ahead of an exciting month of sporting action. Use your bonus bets to explore more of what FanDuel offers without spending unnecessary cash. This welcome offer from FanDuel is currently one of the most popular on the market and is worth claiming.

How to Claim FanDuel Promo Code

It could not be easier to claim your exclusive FanDuel welcome offer. Below, we have provided a step-by-step guide to help you through the process of revealing your promo code and claiming the offer.

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel Bet $5, Get $200 bonus bets sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, email, date of birth, etc. Create a unique and memorable username and password combination. Sign in to your account and make your first deposit of at least $10. Place a qualifying first $5 bet on any sport. Wait for your bet to settle. If it wins, FanDuel will then credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at FanDuel in Week 1 of February 2024

There is so much exciting sporting action coming up in the first week of February. Below, we have included some of the standout fixtures and events to look out for and watch.

NFL – Super Bowl

Excitement builds for NFL fans as the Super Bowl edges ever closer. Players can start to place their early bets ahead of the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on February 11, 2024. Can the Chiefs secure the first back-to-back wins since 2003/04 after victory last year? Or will the season favorites, the 49ers, spoil the party and steal the win away from the current holders?

NBA

It’s an exciting week as some of the best sides meet to battle it out. The Los Angeles Lakers head to Boston to face off against the Boston Celtics as two heavy hitters go head-to-head. There are also some other great fixtures taking place with Bucks @ Mavericks, Nets @ 76ers, Clippers @ Heat, and so many more.

NHL

It is that time of year, hockey fans, as the NHL All-Star tournament kicks off. Taking over this weekend are four teams, Team Matthews, Team McDavid, Team Hughes, and Team MacKinnon, as they face off at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Watch the best of the best shine in an action-packed weekend of events.

UFC

UFC Fight Night is back this week with a huge middleweight bout between Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlining the event. A six-fight main card is preluded by a seven-bout preliminary card with all of the fights available to place bets in at FanDuel.

Golf

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am gets started on Thursday as top golfing stars head to California. Featuring Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, and 14 of the world’s top 15 players, it is going to be a great spectacle for all to watch.

FanDuel Pros and Cons

Below, we have provided some of the pros and cons of FanDuel.

Pros Cons Great range of sports betting markets Not available in every state Lots of promotions Recognized brand Range of payment methods

FanDuel Existing Customer Promos

There are so many great promotions on offer at FanDuel, not only for new customers but existing ones at the site, too. Below, we have looked at some of the best offers for existing customers up for grabs at the site.

NBA Same Game Parlay Profit Boost

Get a 30% profit boost to use on a 3+ Leg NBA SGP/SGP+ Wager exclusive to FanDuel. All NBA games are eligible and available to all customers.

Refer A Friend

Refer A Friend to FanDuel, and both get $50 in Bonus Bets on Sportsbook and $25 in Casino Credit when they use your referral link.

Boost Builder

Add legs to boost your parlay winnings up to 105%. Opt-in, build a 3-Leg College Basketball Parlay, apply your Boost Builder, and get a 15% Profit Boost applied to your wager! For each additional leg, the Profit Boost will increase by 10%.

Terms and Conditions of FanDuel Promo Code

21+ and present in AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA (permitted parishes only), MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, or WY. FanDuel is offering online sports wagering in Kansas under an agreement with Kansas Star Casino, LLC. First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonuses are issued as nonwithdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply.

More Sportsbook Promos in February 2024

