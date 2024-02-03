Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code: $150 in Bonuses for NHL All-Star Game

Sports fans in the United States can earn $150 in bonuses this weekend ahead of the NHL All-Star Game with the FanDuel promo code.

At FanDuel, new customers who sign up can earn $200 in bonus bets with a winning $5 bet. The $5 qualifying bet can be placed on any sport, with the $200 in bonus bets only be awarded if the bet is a winner once settled.

The NHL All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, February 3, 2024, at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Team captains McDavid, MacKinnon, Matthews, and Hughes will compete in a fantasy draft to assemble the best team and be crowned All-Star Champions.

For more on how to claim these generous sportsbook promos ahead of the weekend’s action, read below.

REVEAL FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to use the FanDuel Promo Code

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel registration page.

2. Click ‘join now’ and enter your details on the registration form.

3. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and place your $5 qualifying bet on any moneyline market.

4. Win or lose, instantly receive $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy