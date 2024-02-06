Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code: Claim $200 in Bonuses ahead of Super Bowl 58

Earn $200 in bonus bets ahead of Super Bowl 58 with the FanDuel promo code.

All new customers who sign up for these two sportsbooks in time for the weekend’s Super Bowl will receive bonus bets in time for the Chiefs vs 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.

FanDuel is offering new customers $200 in bonus bets if they sign up and place a winning $5 bet. The $200 in bonus bets can then be used on any Super Bowl 58 markets you wish to wager on.

CLAIM FANDUEL PROMO CODE HERE

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to use the FanDuel Promo Code

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel registration page.

2. Click ‘join now’ and enter your details on the registration form.

3. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and place your $5 qualifying bet on any sports market.

4. If the bet wins, claim $200 in bonus bets to use on the Super Bowl.

5. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy