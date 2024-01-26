Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 for $150 in Bonus Bets on NFL Conference Championships

Flutter’s secondary listing today has pleased investors but it will need to fight for its future amid a fiercely competitive US market.

This weekend’s FanDuel promo code will see new customers eligible for $150 in bonus bets in time for Sunday’s NFL Conference Championships.

Sign up to FanDuel for the first time in the United States and bet $5 on any sportsbook moneyline market to be eligible for $150 in bonus bets — guaranteed! The bonus is issued as non-withdrawable bonus bets that expire 7 days after receipt.

This offer can be used on this weekend’s NFL Conference Championship games, which starts with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Baltimore Ravens, before the Detroit Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers to confirm the Super Bowl 58 lineup.

The FanDuel promo code is one of the best sportsbook promos in the United States and comes ahead of one of the biggest weekends in the NFL season. For more on how to claim this bonus in time for Sunday’s NFL games, read below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to Claim the FanDuel Promo Code

To claim this new customer bonus from FanDuel, be sure to follow the steps below.

1. Click here to be taken to the FanDuel registration page.

2. Click ‘join now’ and enter your details on the registration form.

3. Make a first deposit worth at least $10 and place your $5 qualifying bet on any moneyline market.

4. Win or lose, instantly receive $150 in bonus bets from FanDuel.

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NFL Games Today (01/28)

Kansas City Chiefs @ Baltimore Ravens – 3:00pm ET

Detroit Lions @ San Francisco 49ers – 6:30pm ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy