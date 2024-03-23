Provided By

FanDuel Promo Code: $200 in Bonus Bets with Winning $5 Bet on March Madness Second Round

The FanDuel promo code will earn new customers $200 in bonus bets this weekend to use on March Madness.

Place a $5 moneyline bet on any sport, including March Madness, and if it wins, receive $200 in bonus bets courtesy of FanDuel. This qualifying bet must be placed on a moneyline market to qualify and must be worth at least $5.

Bonus bets will only be credited to your account if your moneyline bet is a winner and will expire 7 days after receipt. There is a vast selection of March Madness games to choose from with your $5 moneyline bet this weekend as the second round gets underway.

In total, there are 16 games in March Madness this weekend, including Houston vs Longwood, UNC vs Michigan State, and Kansas vs Gonzaga. Learn how to claim the $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel for March Madness below.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Claiming the FanDuel Promo Code

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Click ‘join’. Fill in the registration form with your personal details. Sign in and make your first deposit worth at least $10. Place a $5 bet on any sport using the moneyline market. If your bet wins, receive $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

