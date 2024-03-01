Provided By

FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code: Get $100 in Bonus Bets before Launch Date

Sports fans and keen sports bettors in North Carolina can look forward to one of the biggest sportsbooks launching in the state this March. FanDuel Sportsbook is due to land on March 11, 2024, and in advance, new customers can claim a fantastic pre-reg signing bonus of $100 in free bets when clicking the link to reveal the FanDuel promo code. Sign up between March 1, 2024, and March 11, 2024, to be eligible for the pre-reg bonus.

What is the FanDuel Promo Code in North Carolina?

Residents of North Carolina can click the link to reveal the FanDuel promo code that can earn them two exciting bonuses to take advantage of when the site launches on March 11th. Claim the pre-reg offers of $100 in free bets on launch day. Plus, get an additional $200 in Bonus Bets when placing their first $5 bet after FanDuel goes live.

How to use the FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code

Using the FanDuel North Carolina promo code could not be easier to claim the pre-reg and welcome offer from the site. If you need some help, we have provided a step-by-step guide below.

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Create a memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit. Receive your $100 in bonus bets for the launch date. On launch day, bet $5 to get a further $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Launching this month is FanDuel’s world-class sportsbook in the state of North Carolina. Sports bettors can now enjoy everything the site offers and claim a fantastic bonus in advance of its launch on March 11th, 2024. From March 1st, new users can start claiming the pre-reg signing bonus of $100 in free bets and a welcome offer once the launch takes place of an additional $200 in Bonus Bets when users place their first $5 bet. All you need to do to claim both these offers is click the link to reveal the FanDuel promo code.

Pros and Cons of FanDuel

There are lots of fantastic features on FanDuel Sportsbook that make it so popular among US sports fans. We have taken a look below at some of the advantages and disadvantages of placing your bets at the sportsbook.

Pros Cons Recognized and respected sports betting brand Not available in every US state. Great range of promotions Lots of payment methods are accepted

Sports to bet on at FanDuel

So many different sports are available at FanDuel Sportsbook for sports bettors and fans alike to get stuck into. Whether your preference is NBA or NCAA, both can be bet on at FanDuel alongside lots of other elite and college-level sports. We have included a list below of the sports on offer at the site.

Baseball

Basketball

Boxing

Cricket

Cycling

Darts

Football

Golf

Handball

Ice Hockey

Lacrosse

MMA

Motorsport

Rugby League

Rugby Union

Snooker

Soccer

Special Bets

Table Tennis

Bet Types available at FanDuel

Sports bettors at FanDuel can place a whole variety of types of bets across the huge range of sports on offer. Place the likes of spreads, money lines, teasers, totals, props, live bets, over/under, in-play bets, parlays, and more!

FanDuel Payment Options

There are lots of payment methods accepted at FanDuel Sportsbook across the US in the states in which it operates. Customers in North Carolina can expect the site to accept the likes of PayPal, Venmo, Electronic Cheques, Visa, Mastercard, Skrill, Prepaid Card, Bank Transfers, Wire Transfers, and more.

FAQs

When is FanDuel coming to North Carolina?

FanDuel Sportsbook is coming to North Carolina on March 11th, 2024. New customers who reside in the state can register ahead of time for some great benefits and perks.

What is the FanDuel North Carolina Promo Code?

To reveal the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and claim your pre-reg offer of $100 in free bets on launch day, plus an additional $200 in Bonus Bets when placing a first $5 bet, just click the link to reveal your exclusive code.

Is FanDuel safe to use?

FanDuel Sportsbook is fully licensed and regulated to operate in the state of North Carolina, and customers can feel assured their details and transactions are secure and safe.

What states is FanDuel legal in?

FanDuel is currently already legal and running across the states of: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.