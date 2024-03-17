FanDuel NC Promo Code: Snag $250 in Bonus Bets for March Madness in North Carolina

New FanDuel North Carolina customers can earn $250 in bonus bets ahead of March Madness with the FanDuel NC promo offer.

Create an account for the first time and bet $5 to get $250 in bonus bets instantly credited to your account.

Unlike the FanDuel promo code outside of North Carolina, the result of your qualifying bet will not have influence over the bonus bets being credited to your account. Outside of NC, the FanDuel offer stands at $200 in bonus bets when you place a winning $5 bet.

All bonus bets must be used within seven days of being credited and can be used on all available March Madness markets. Read on to learn how to claim the FanDuel NC promo code for March Madness.

How to claim the FanDuel NC Promo Code for March Madness

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel NC sign-up page. Click ‘join’. Enter your personal information on the registration form. Once you have created your account, make a first deposit worth $10 or more. Place a first bet worth $5 or more on any sport. Instantly receive $250 in bonus bets from FanDuel!

