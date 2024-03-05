Provided By

FanDuel NC Promo Code: Get $300 in Bonus Bets today

FanDuel is coming to North Carolina for the first time next Monday, and new users who sign up before the official launch can get $300 in bonus bets.

Claim the FanDuel promo code ahead of time to receive $100 in bonus bets on launch day. Then, once the sportsbook goes live, place a first $5 bet to receive an additional $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel.

Below, we have covered everything you need to know on how to claim the FanDuel North Carolina promo code and receive $300 in bonus bets before the official launch day.

What is the FanDuel NC Promo Code Offer?

New customers at FanDuel in North Carolina can receive an exclusive welcome promo worth up to $300 in bonus bets. Players who register with FanDuel before 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET will receive $100 in bonus bets after the official launch without requiring a deposit.

For the additional $200 in bonus bets, users will be required to place a first real money wager of at least $5, regardless of whether your qualifying bet wins or loses. These bonus bets expire seven days after receipt and a $10 first deposit is required to be eligible for this promo.

How to claim the FanDuel NC Promo Code

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, and phone number. Create a memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit. Receive your $100 in bonus bets for the launch date. On launch day, bet $5 to get a further $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FanDuel NC Promo Code Terms and Conditions

21+ and present in NC. Bonuses are issued in non-withdrawable bonus bets. Pre-Launch Offer: Bonus bets expire 30 days after FanDuel accepts its first real money sports wager in NC. Unique user identity verification required. Post Launch Offer: First online real money wager only. $10 first deposit required. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt. Restrictions apply. See terms for both offers at sportsbook.fanduel.com. Gambling problem? Call 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

FAQs

When does FanDuel launch in North Carolina?

FanDuel officially launches in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.

When does the FanDuel NC pre-reg bonus expire?

The FanDuel NC pre-reg bonus of $100 in bonus bets expires on 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET.