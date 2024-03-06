Provided By

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo: Get $100 in Bonus Bets for 10 Days on NBA, NHL + More

New customers at Fanatics Sportsbook in the United States can earn up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the course of 10 days.

Sign up to Fanatics today to get up to $100 in bonus bets for the first 10 days of having an account with the sportsbook. Your bonus bets are awarded in direct correlation with your first bet every day for 10 days.

Fanatics Sportsbook promises to match your first wager of the day in bonus bets. For example, those who bet $50 on day one and $70 on day two will receive a total of $120 in bonus bets for those two days of betting.

These bonus bets can be used across a variety of events, including the NBA and NHL regular season and later on this month on March Madness and the start of the MLB season. For more on how to claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo, read on.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to use the Fanatics Sportsbook Promo

Click here to sign up to Fanatics Sportsbook. Enter your personal details on the registration form to create an account. Make your first deposit and opt-in to the welcome promo. Place a first bet of up to $100 to earn a 100% matched bonus from Fanatics Sportsbook. Repeat this process for the first 10 days of holding an account with Fanatics Sportsbook to receive up to a maximum of $1,000 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

Fanatics Sportsbook Legal States

Fanatics Sportsbook is available in Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy