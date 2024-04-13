Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code UFC 300: Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Pereira vs Hill

The DraftKings promo code offer for UFC 300 allows new customers with the sportsbook in the United States to claim $150 in bonus bets to use on a stacked card this weekend.

Headlined by Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill, DraftKings Sportsbook has made it possible for new customers to earn 6 x $25 bonus bets that can be used across the card. To do so, sign up for the first time using the link provided and place a $5 bet on any sport.

Once this has been completed, DraftKings will instantly reward you with $150 in bonus bets to use as you wish across the site. The bonus bets from the DraftKings promo code offer are non-withdrawable and must be used within seven days.

Learn more about how to claim the DraftKings promo code for UFC 300 and get your $150 in bonus bets to use on the event today.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code for UFC 300

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. Use your 6 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Full UFC 300 Card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

