Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code March 2024: Claim $1,000 No Sweat First Bet

DraftKings is offering a fantastic opportunity for new customers this March to claim a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet when they register with the site. Click the link to reveal your exclusive DraftKings promo code and get started signing up. Then, place your first qualifying bet, and if it loses, receive your bet amount back in the form of bonus bets to use to place another.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

What is the DraftKings Promo Code in March 2024?

The DraftKings welcome offer of a $1,000 No Sweat First Bet allows new customers to receive their first bet back in bonus bets if the first qualifying wager they place at the site loses. To claim this exciting offer, just register your details to create an account and click to reveal the DraftKings promo code.

Once you have made your account, deposit $5 and place your first bet on any sports market. If it loses, receive your bet amount back in the form of bonus bets to use again at DraftKings. This offer is a great opportunity to play at the sportsbook some more without using any more of your hard-earned money.

How to Claim the DraftKings Promo Code

New customers will be glad to know that it is super easy to claim this $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer from DraftKings. We have included a step-by-step guide below to help.

To get started, click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page, where you can start creating your account. Once at the sign-up page, fill out your personal details when prompted. This will include your name, address, email, date of birth, and phone number. Then, create a username and password combination that you will remember. This will be your login to access your DraftKings account. Once you have completed steps two and three, sign in to your account and make your first deposit of at least $5 to get started. Now, click to reveal the DraftKings promo code. Once complete, place your first bet on any sports market. Wait for it to settle and receive your bonus winnings in your sportsbook account if your wager wins.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Sports to Bet on at DraftKings in March 2024

There is so much exciting action taking place across lots of sports throughout March, below, we have included some of the standout fixtures and events that are taking place.

March Madness

March Madness kicks off on Tuesday, March 19th, as the best college basketball teams compete to become national champions. Selection Sunday takes place on the 17th when the 68 teams are announced. Last year’s contest saw the UConn Huskies beat the San Diego State Aztecs in the final.

NBA

This Friday and the weekend are promising another exciting few days of NBA action. Catch the likes of the Dallas Mavericks @ Boston Celtics on Friday, March 1st, Utah Jazz @ Miami Heat on Saturday, and Golden State Warriors @ Boston Celtics on Sunday, alongside so many more top clashes.

MLB

March sees the return of Major League Baseball with all of the top teams ready to kickstart another season. Starting it off on March 28th is the Milwaukee Brewers @ New York Mets, followed by another 11 games throughout the evening.

NHL

The action does not stop even in hockey, as some of the top teams face off. Catch the Philadephia Flyers face the Washington Capitals, the Winnipeg Jets against the Carolina Hurricanes, and the New York Rangers vs the Toronto Maple Leaves in a weekend of guaranteed top action on the ice.

DraftKings Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Well-established, American-born brand Online banking withdrawals can be slow Range of accepted payment methods Top sports offers Competitive odds across lots of sports markets

DraftKings Existing Customer Promos in March 2024

While offering valuable and exciting offers for new customers is important for a sportsbook, it is also vital to ensure you are rewarding and treating your loyal customers. Below, we have included some of the existing customer promotions on offer at DraftKings.

Refer-a-friend

Existing customers at DraftKings who successfully refer a friend to the site can benefit from the site’s refer-a-friend bonus. Receive free entry to a Daily Fantasy Sports contest with your first deposit and play against each other, whether in a league or head-to-head.

Cognizant Classic Odds Surge

Existing customers can opt-in to enjoy a single-use +300 Odds Surge Token to use on any golfer to win the Cognizant Classic at DraftKings this March. Just ensure that you have a cash balance in your account to qualify.

Dynasty Rewards

Dynasty is a DraftKings rewards scheme where the site’s frequent, loyal customers can earn extra rewards and prizes. Progress through the tiers to unlock new benefits and promotions exclusive to you.

Terms and Conditions of DraftKings Promo Code

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

What is the DraftKings Sign-Up Bonus for March 2024?

New customers who sign up to DraftKings this March can claim a fantastic $1,000 No Sweat First Bet offer when they make a $5 deposit. Click the link to reveal the DraftKings promo code and get started.

What is the DraftKings Promo Code?

To claim your DraftKings sign-up bonus this March, click the link provided to reveal the promo code and apply when prompted.

How does the DraftKings sign-up promo work?

Register with DraftKings and click to reveal the promo code. Make a deposit of $5 into your account and place your first qualifying bet on any sports market. Wait for your wager to settle, and if it loses, receive your bet amount back in bonus bets to use to place another at DraftKings.

Which states is DraftKings legal in?

Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.