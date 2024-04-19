Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets for NBA Playoffs First Round

The DraftKings promo code offer is available to new customers this weekend to claim $200 in bonus bets ahead of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Simply sign up through the link provided to get started with DraftKings and earn your $200 in bonus bets. To claim the offer, you will need to make a first bet worth at least $5 on any DraftKings Sportsbook market.

Once you have placed your $5 qualifying bet, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with 8 x $25 bonus bets, regardless of the outcome of your first wager. With eight games taking place across Saturday and Sunday in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, now is the perfect time to claim this offer.

Read on to learn how to claim your $200 in bonus bets from the DraftKings promo code offer.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs First Round

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Use your 8 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy