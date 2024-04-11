Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code for The US Masters: Get $150 in Bonus Bets

The US Masters is finally here and new customers can claim $150 in Bonus Bets to use instantly at DraftKings Sportsbook. Find out more below:

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

This is a fantastic welcome offers, available to only new customers. Players are required to wager a minimum bet of $5 on any sports betting market, and as soon as these requirements have been met, you will be credited with $150 in Bonus Bets, in the form of 6 x $25 bet tokens.

The Best Golf Betting Sites – Read Here

Bonus bets can be placed on any sports market, including the US Masters that tees off today, 04/11/2024. If you would like to find out more on how to claim this offer, continue reading…

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

Top 5 Favorites to Win The Masters in 2024

Scottie Scheffler

Rory McIlroy

Jon Rahm

Xander Schauffele

Hideki Matsuyama

Claiming the DraftKings Promo Code for the Masters

Head to the DraftKings Sign-up page by clicking the link above. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sport. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $150 in bonus bets. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy