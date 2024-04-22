Provided By

DraftKings Promo Code: Earn $200 in Bonus Bets for Game 2 of NBA Playoffs First Round

Claim the DraftKings promo code offer this week to earn $200 in bonus bets instantly to use across Game 2 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

With this offer, new customers can earn $200 in bonus bets by signing up using the link provided and betting $5 on any sport. Once this $5 qualifying bet has been placed, you will receive 8 x $25 bonus bets to use on any sport.

With eight NBA Playoff Series reaching Game 2 between Monday and Wednesday, there is the opportunity to use one bonus bet on each game. Read below to learn how to claim the DraftKings promo code offer.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the DraftKings Promo Code for NBA Playoffs First Round

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Use your 8 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs First Round Game 2 Schedule

Monday, April 22, 2024

Magic vs Cavaliers – 7:00 PM ET

76ers vs Knicks – 7:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 23, 2024

Suns vs Timberwolves – 7:30 PM ET

Pacers vs Bucks – 8:30 PM ET

Mavericks vs Clippers – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Heat vs Celtics – 7:00 PM ET

Pelicans vs Thunder – 9:30 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy