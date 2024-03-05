Provided By

DraftKings North Carolina Promo Code: Claim $300 Bonus this week in NC

DraftKings is less than a week away from officially launching in North Carolina, but new customers who sign up this week can earn a $100 bonus on launch day.

The DraftKings promo code allows new customers to receive $100 in bonus bets on launch day before then having access to their bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets offer on March 11, 2024.

DraftKings Sportsbook is one of the best betting sites in the United States and we have provided all of the information you need to know about how to claim both the pre-registration bonus and launch day bonus offers below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

What is the DraftKings NC Promo Code Offer?

All new customers signing up to DraftKings Sportsbook for the first time before March 11, 2024, can receive up to $300 in bonus bets when they officially launch next Monday. Qualified customers who create an account before launch day will receive $100 in bonus bets on the first official day of DraftKings in North Carolina. These will be issued as 4 x $25 bonus bets.

The remaining $200 in bonus bets come from their bet $5, get $200 promotion, which is available on launch day. New customers who make a minimum $5 deposit and a minimum $5 Qualifying Bet on or after 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET, will receive an additional $200 in bonus bets, courtesy of DraftKings, awarded as 8 x $25 bonus bets. Sign up before launch day to receive the maximum available bonus of $300.

How to claim the DraftKings NC Promo Code

1. Click here to be taken to the DraftKings NC sign-up page.

2. Enter your personal details when prompted on the sign-up page.

3. Verify your account.

4. Sign in to your account on launch day and receive 4 x $25 bonus bets.

5. Make a first deposit and place a first wager worth at least $5, after which you will receive a further 8 x $25 bonus bets from DraftKings.

6. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When does DraftKings launch in North Carolina?

DraftKings officially launches in North Carolina on March 11, 2024.

