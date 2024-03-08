Provided By

DraftKings NC Promo Code: Last Chance for $300 Sign-Up Bonus

DraftKings Sportsbook officially launches in North Carolina on Monday, March 11, 2024, and the DraftKings NC promo code offer can earn new customers $300 in bonus bets.

Sign up to DraftKings in NC before 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET to get $100 in bonus bets. Then, once the launch happens, bet $5 at DraftKings to get a further $200 in bonus bets.

The initial $100 in bonus bets DraftKings NC bonus is only available to new customers who sign up before 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET, after which the bonus will no longer be available. Use the DraftKings promo code before then to get the maximum available bonus worth $300 in bonus bets.

Find out below how to claim the DraftKings North Carolina promo code before the $100 bonus expires on Monday.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the DraftKings NC Promo Code

Follow each of the steps outlined below to claim the DraftKings North Carolina promo code.

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings NC sign-up page. Click ‘sign me up’ and enter your personal information on the registration screen. Verify your account and log in. Claim your $100 in bonus bets on launch day, issued as 4 x $25 bonus bets. Make a first deposit worth at least $5 and place a $5 bet on any sportsbook market. Receive $200 in bonus bets once this bet has been placed, issued as 8 x $25 bonus bets.

These bonus bets come with a seven-day expiry attached to them. Failure to use the bonus bets before expiration will see them voided. Bonus bets must be wagered 1x time before cash winnings can be withdrawn. Bonus bets cannot be withdrawn and any winnings from bonus bets will exclude the bet stake.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

When is DraftKings Sportsbook coming to North Carolina?

DraftKings Sportsbook officially launches in North Carolina on Monday, March 11, 2024.

What is the legal age to use DraftKings Sportsbook in North Carolina?

Users of DraftKings Sportsbook in North Carolina must be aged 21 and over.

What is the DraftKings NC Promo Code Offer?

New customers at DraftKings in North Carolina can get $300 in bonus bets. Sign up before 3/11/24 at 12:00 PM ET to get $100 in bonus bets. After launch, get a further $200 in bonus bets when you bet $5.