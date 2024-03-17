Provided By

DraftKings NC Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for March Madness

New DraftKings NC customers can get $250 in bonus bets ahead of March Madness when registering for an account for the first time.

The DraftKings NC promo offer gives new customers $250 in bonus bets when they place a bet worth at least $5 on DraftKings Sportsbook. Once this qualifying bet has been placed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $250 in bonus bets.

These are awarded as 10 x $25 bonus bets, all of which you can use on March Madness bets if you wish. There is a seven-day expiration period attached to these bonus bets, which begins from the moment they are credited to your account.

March Madness begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 19, with Selection Sunday taking place on March 17. Find more on how to claim the DraftKings NC promo code in time for the start of March Madness below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to claim the DraftKings NC Promo Code

Follow each of these steps to claim the DraftKings NC promo code ahead of March Madness next week.

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings NC sign-up page. Click ‘sign me up’. Then, enter your personal information on the registration form. Once your account has been created, log in and make your first deposit. Place your first bet on the DraftKings Sportsbook worth at least $5 on any sport. When the bet has been placed, instantly receive $250 in bonus bets from DraftKings, credited as 10 x $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

March Madness 2024 Schedule

Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 17

First Four: March 19-20

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6

NCAA Championship Game: Monday, April 8

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy