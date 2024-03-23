Provided By

DraftKings NC Promo Code: Get $250 in Bonus Bets for March Madness Second Round

Claim $250 in bonus bets from DraftKings in North Carolina this weekend with the DraftKings promo code.

The DraftKings NC offer allows new users to get $250 in bonus bets in their account by signing up and placing a first bet worth at least $5. This promo can be used on any sport at DraftKings Sportsbook, including March Madness, which reaches the second round on Saturday.

DraftKings is one of the best betting sites in North Carolina and boasts a wide range of March Madness markets for customers to bet on. Once the first $5 bet has been placed, customers will then be credited with 10 x $25 bonus bets to use, all of which come with a 7-day expiry attached to them.

Learn more about how to claim the DraftKings NC promo code and

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the DraftKings NC Promo Code

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Enter your personal details on the registration page. Verify your account and log in. Make a first deposit and place your first bet worth at least $5. Instantly receive $250 in bonus bets from DraftKings. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy