DraftKings NC Promo Code: Get $200 in Bonus Bets in North Carolina

DraftKings Sportsbook officially launches in North Carolina on Monday, March 11, 2024, at 12:00 PM ET, and the DraftKings NC promo code offers new customers $200 in bonus bets.

DraftKings is coming to NC with a host of other sportsbooks and just in time for March Madness, which kicks off on March 19, 2024. New customers can earn $200 in bonus bets when they sign up, deposit, and wager $5 from today.

The $200 in bonus bets will be awarded as 8 x $25 bonus bets and must be used within seven days. Find out how to claim the DraftKings NC promo offer below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to claim the DraftKings NC Promo Code

Follow each of these steps from Monday, March 11, 2024, to claim the DraftKings NC promo.

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings NC sign-up page. Click ‘sign me up’ and enter your personal details on the registration form. Verify your account and log in. Deposit and place a $5 bet on any DraftKings Sportsbook market. Claim your $200 in bonus bets, awarded as 8 x $25 bonus bets.

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

FAQs

What is the DraftKings NC Promo Code offer?

New customers can get $200 in bonus bets when they bet $5 at DraftKings in North Carolina.

What is the legal age to use DraftKings Sportsbook in North Carolina?

Users of DraftKings Sportsbook in North Carolina must be aged 21 and over.