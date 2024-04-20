Provided By

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers Betting Promos, Best Bets and Odds for Game 1

Two old foes will rekindle their rivalry in the first round of the NBA Playoffs as the Dallas Mavericks take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two franchises met in the 2020 and 2021 NBA Playoffs where, despite huge performances from Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, the Clippers emerged victorious in both series. The Mavericks finished the season as one of the hottest teams in the NBA, making this one of the most highly-anticipated series in the first round.

Find the best betting promos and bonuses that can be claimed ahead of Game 1 of the series below, along with our favorite bets for the game.

Mavericks vs Clippers Odds

The following odds are available with DraftKings Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Mavericks -1.5 (-110) O 224 (-108) -122 Clippers +1.5 (-110) U 224 (-112) +102

Mavericks vs Clippers Best Bets

Mavericks -1.5 (-110)

The Mavericks were on fire at the end of the regular season, making them one of the most feared teams in the NBA Playoffs without home-court advantage. Despite losing two of the three meetings with the Clippers in the regular season, we are siding with them to continue their late-season form in Game 1.

Kyrie Irving O 24.5 Points (-115)

If the Mavericks are to progress through this series, big performances will be needed not only by MVP candidate Doncic but also by Kyrie Irving. The 32-year-old is arguably playing the best basketball of his career since his days in Cleveland, and over 24.5 points looks an achievable total for him to get.

FAQs

When is Mavericks vs Clippers being played?

The Mavericks vs Clippers is being played on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

What time does Mavericks vs Clippers start?

The Mavericks vs Clippers is set to tip off at 3:30 PM ET.

Who is the betting favorite for Mavericks vs Clippers?

The Mavericks are a 1.5-point favorite against the Clippers.