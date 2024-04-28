Provided By

Claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer for $200 in Bonus Bets on NBA Playoffs

The DraftKings promo code offer can earn new customers $200 in bonus bets to use on the NBA Playoffs and more.

Sign up with the link provided, deposit, and bet $5 on any sport. DraftKings will then instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets, which will be awarded as 8 x $25 bonus bets.

With a whole host of NBA Playoff games continuing over the next few days, now is the perfect time to claim this offer from DraftKings. There are 11 games in total over the next three games, the full list of which can be found below.

For more information on how to join DraftKings and claim the promo code offer, read below.

How to join DraftKings and claim DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Click here to be taken to the DraftKings sign-up page. Click ‘sign up’. Enter your phone number and email address, as well as your username and password. Complete the registration form. Log in and make your first deposit. Wager $5+ on any sports market available at DraftKings. Once completed, DraftKings will instantly credit your account with $200 in bonus bets. Use your 8 x $25 bonus bets within seven days. Enjoy!

DraftKings Legal States

DraftKings Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Knicks vs 76ers – 1:00 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 3:30 PM ET

Bucks vs Pacers – 7:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 29, 2024

Celtics vs Heat – 7:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 9:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Pacers vs Bucks – TBD

Magic vs Cavaliers – TBD

76ers vs Knicks – 7:00 PM ET

