Provided By

Claim $150 in Bonus Bets with FanDuel Promo Code for the NBA Playoffs

Flutter’s secondary listing today has pleased investors but it will need to fight for its future amid a fiercely competitive US market.

Join FanDuel today to earn $150 in bonus bets guaranteed with the FanDuel promo code offer.

To claim this offer, sign up using the link provided, deposit $10, and place a $5 qualifying bet on any sport. Once this qualifying bet has settled, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets to use, regardless of the outcome of the wager.

This offer is exclusive to new FanDuel customers and guarantees a return of $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 real money wager. The bonus bets are non-withdrawable and come with a seven-day expiry attached to them.

Follow each of the steps outlined below to join FanDuel and claim your $150 in bonus bets to use with the FanDuel promo code offer.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to join FanDuel and claim FanDuel Promo Code Offer

Click here to be taken to the FanDuel sign-up page. Click ‘join now’. Enter the details requested when during registration. Make a first deposit worth at least $10. Place a first bet worth $5 on any sport. Receive $150 in bonus bets, guaranteed. Use your bonus bets within 7 days. Enjoy!

FanDuel Legal States

FanDuel is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Playoffs Schedule

Sunday, April 28, 2024

Knicks vs 76ers – 1:00 PM ET

Clippers vs Mavericks – 3:30 PM ET

Bucks vs Pacers – 7:00 PM ET

Timberwolves vs Suns – 9:30 PM ET

Monday, April 29, 2024

Celtics vs Heat – 7:00 PM ET

Thunder vs Pelicans – 9:30 PM ET

Lakers vs Nuggets – 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Pacers vs Bucks – TBD

Magic vs Cavaliers – TBD

76ers vs Knicks – 7:00 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy