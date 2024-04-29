Provided By

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Odds, Picks, and Golf Betting Offers in the US

The CJ Cup Bryson Nelson tees off on Thursday 2nd May, 2024 this week and there is no better time to find some of the best golf betting offers and sign-up bonuses for the event. Read below to find our selection of welcome offers for players in the United States.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

THE CJ CUP Bryson Nelson Recent Results

Last year’s tournament saw Australian Jason Day win the event with an impressive -23, with this year’s man to beat, Scottie Scheffler, coming T5 with -20. Let’s take a look at some of the previous winners of this event.

Jason Day – 2023

K.H. Lee – 2022

K.H. Lee – 2021

Sung Kang – 2019

Aaron Wise – 2018

Favourites to Win THE CJ CUP 2024

Below you can find the top golf sportsbooks selection of favorites to win THE CJ CUP this year, With Jordan Spieth currently the popular favorite right now. Please note, that these odds are accurate as of the time of writing at 11:00 am GMT, 29/04/2024, and may be subject to change.

PLAYER ODDS Jordan Spieth +1400 Jason Day +1800 Si Woo Kim +2200 Will Zalatoris +2200 Adam Scott +2500 Alex Noren +2500 Sungjae Im +2500 Min Woo Lee +2800 Tom Hoge +2800 Stephan Jaegar +2800

