Cavaliers vs Magic Game 6: Unlock Bonus Bets with Top Sports Betting Promos

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be looking to book their place in the second round of the NBA Playoffs by becoming the first team in their series against the Orlando Magic to win on the road.

Often demoted to the NBA TV slot, this series may not have had quite as much national attention as others, but Game 5 finally produced a close, competitive game that was decided by just a point. The Cavs won 104-103 to maintain the home team winning streak in the series.

Cavaliers vs Magic Game 6 Preview

This has been a series of home wins so far, and there has been little evidence to suggest it will change in Game 6.

The Magic will have been disappointed to lose by a single point on the road to a Cavaliers team that was without starting center Jarrett Allen but will be buoyed by the performance of Paolo Banchero. Having struggled at times during his first NBA Playoff series, the 21-year-old bounced back with a 39-point effort on May 1.

Those 39 points came from 14-24 FG, as well as 4-7 from three-point range. Banchero forms one of the biggest frontcourts in the NBA, which should be able to dominate physically against a more slender Cavaliers team, particularly if Allen is missing once again.

Cavaliers vs Magic Game 6 Best Bet

Magic -3.5 (-115)

We expect the Orlando Magic to cover the spread in this contest and to force a Game 7 back in Cleveland over the weekend. The Magic have been dominant on their home floor to this point of the series, winning by 38 and 23 points, respectively, in their two games in Florida. With Allen’s health in question and both dynamic guards Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland still yet to show their best in Orlando, we are siding with the Magic to cover the spread.

