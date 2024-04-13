Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code UFC 300: ALLINHOOPZ1000 for $1,000 Bonus on Pereira vs Hill, Gaethje vs Holloway

The UFC celebrates its 300th PPV event this weekend, and new customers at Caesars Sportsbook can enjoy the action with a $1,000 first bet bonus by signing up with the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000.

Get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars by registering for the first time using this promo code. Under the terms of this promo, you can place a first cash bet of up to $1,000; if it loses, you’ll get it back in bonus bets up to $1,000.

The refund will be to the same value as your first cash bet and bonus bets are non-withdrawable until they hae been used. Just sign up to Caesars Sprotsbook using the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to get your $1,000 first bet on Caesars for UFC 300.

Find the steps of signing up to Caesars Sportsbook and the full UFC 300 card below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on UFC 300

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any UFC 300 market(s). If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Full UFC 300 Card

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Weili Zhang vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Preliminary Card

Jiri Prochazka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Jessica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

