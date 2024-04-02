Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code April 2024: ALLINHOOPZ1000 for $1k First Bet Bonus

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 this month to receive a $1,000 first bet bonus to use on any sport.

April marks the conclusion of March Madness, as well as the NBA regular season as it heads into the playoffs, while the MLB regular season enters its first full month.

All new customers can claim this welcome bonus by using the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 during registration. Sign up and place a first cash bet on Caesars Sportsbook of up to $1,000 on any sport.

If it loses, receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again, capped at $1,000. If it wins, the cash will be credited to your account. To learn how to claim this Caesars Sportsbook promo code in April 2024, continue below.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code in April 2024

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any sports market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

