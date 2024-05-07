Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000: Get $1k Bonus for Cavaliers vs Celtics

Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 this weekend to get a $1,000 first bet bonus to use on the Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics series.

New customers can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if they don’t win their first bet with the sportsbook. The refund in bonus bets will be to the same value as your FIRST cash wager and will be capped at $1,000.

Game 1 of the Cavaliers vs Celtics series tips off at 7:00 PM ET tonight and this bonus can be used on any market available on the game.

Read below to learn how to join Caesars Sportsbook, how to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000, and how to claim the $1,000 first bet bonus.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to join Caesars Sportsbook and Claim $1,000 First Bet on Caesars

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any Cavaliers vs Celtics market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Cavaliers vs Celtics Game 1 Odds

The following Cavaliers vs Celtics odds are available on Caesars Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Cavaliers +11.5 (-110) O 208.0 (-110) +475 Celtics -11.5 (-110) U 208.0 (-110) -650

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy