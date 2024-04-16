Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ALLINHOOPZ1000: Get $1,000 Bonus for NBA In-Season Tournament

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 will give new customers the chance to earn a $1,000 first bet on Caesars to use on the NBA Play-In Tournament this week.

Sign up for the first time using the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to be eligible for a $1,000 first bet bonus to use across the action this week. With this offer, new customers can get a refund of up to $1,000 in bonus bets if their first cash bet loses.

The refund will be of the same value as your first cash bet with the sportsbook and applies only to losing bets. If your first bet wins, you will receive the winnings. With two NBA Play-In Games on Tuesday and Wednesday each and a further two on Friday, this is a great time to claim this Caesars Sportsbook bonus.

Read on how to claim the Caesars Sportsbook promo code for the NBA In-Season Tournament.

How to use the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on NBA In-Season Tournament

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any NBA market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

NBA Play-In Tournament Schedule

Tuesday, April 16, 2024

Lakers vs Pelicans – 7:30 PM ET

Warriors vs Kings – 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Heat vs 76ers – 7:00 PM ET

Hawks vs Bulls 9:30 PM ET

