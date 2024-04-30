Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZ1000 for $1k First Bet Bonus for Magic vs Cavaliers Game 5

Sign up to Caesars Sportsbook using the promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 to get a $1,000 first bet on Caesars to use on Game 5 between the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers.

With this new customer promo, users can get up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if their first wager loses. If your first bet with Caesars wins, the returns will be paid into your account.

This first bet insurance offer is exclusive to new customers and can be claimed by signing up using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000.

The Magic-Cavaliers series is nicely poised at 2-2, with both teams taking care of their home floor to this point. Each home team has won by double-digit margins in the four games to date, although the Magic were the more dominant team at home, winning by an average margin of 30.5 points.

Read on to learn how to use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000 on Game 5 of the Magic vs Cavaliers below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to Claim Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code on Magic vs Cavaliers

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Enter your email address and the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ALLINHOOPZ1000. Fill out the rest of your personal information, including your name, date of birth, and address. Make a first deposit and wager up to $1,000 on your first cash bet on any NBA Playoffs Game 2 market. If the bet loses, you receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets. Enjoy!

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Magic vs Cavaliers Game 5 Odds

The following Magic vs Cavaliers odds are available with Caesars Sportsbook. Odds correct at the time of publishing.

Team Spread Total Moneyline Magic +4.5 (-105) O 199.5 (-110) +165 Cavaliers -4.5 (-115) U 199.5 (-110) -200

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

