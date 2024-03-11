Provided By

Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code: ALLINHOOPZNC for $250 Bonus on North Carolina Launch

Caesars Sportsbook has officially launched in North Carolina and new customers can earn $250 in bonus bets starting today.

Sign up using the Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code ALLINHOOPZNC to get $250 in bonus bets when you place a first bet worth at least $10, starting March 11, 2024.

This offer is exclusive to new customers in North Carolina and is available until 04/30. Bonus bets expire 14 days after receipt, and your bonus bet amount is not returned for winning bets.

Caesars Sportsbook is one of the best North Carolina sports betting options and below, we have explained how you can get your hands on $250 in bonus bets on launch day.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code

Click here to be taken to the Caesars Sportsbook sign-up page. Click ‘get started’ to begin the sign-up process, and enter your email address and the promo code ALLINHOOPZNC. Enter your personal information, including your name, address, and date of birth. Verify your account and log in on launch day. Deposit and place a $10 bet to receive your $250 in bonus bets.

Caesars Sportsbook Legal States

Caesars Sportsbook is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FAQs

What is the Caesars Sportsbook NC Promo Code?

The Caesars Sportsbook NC promo code is ALLINHOOPZDBL. This enables new customers to claim the Caesars welcome bonus worth $250 in bonus bets.

What is the Caesars Sportsbook NC Sign-Up Promo?

New customers at Caesars Sportsbook North Carolina can get $250 in bonus bets when they deposit and wager $10 or more from Monday, March 11, 2024.