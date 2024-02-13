Provided By

Caesars Promo Code

Players looking for the best new customer promotion ahead of Super Bowl 58, you have come to the right place. Caesars Sportsbook is offering a fantastic $1,000 First Bet when you sign up to the site and enter the bonus code with arguably the biggest event on the sporting calendar less than a week away, what better time to claim this offer from Caesars?

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Caesars Promo Code

If you are a new customer to Caesars ahead of this year’s Super Bowl, you can take advantage of a great offer exclusive to Caesars Sportsbook. Enter the bonus code during the signup process to claim a $1,000 First Bet. Use this to then place your first wager on the Super Bowl 58, which will take place on Sunday, February 11th. Wait for your bet to settle, and if it loses, you can receive your bet back in bonus bets to use at the site.

Claiming the Caesars Promo Code

It is straightforward to claim the Caesars Super Bowl 58 bonus code. We have included a guide below to help guide you through the process.

Click the link provided to be taken to the Caesars sign-up page.

Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Create a unique, memorable username and password combination

Sign in and enter the bonus code when prompted.

Place a first bet up to $1,000 on the Super Bowl.

Wait for it to settle and receive your stake back as bonus bets if it loses.

Enjoy!

Super Bowl LVIII 2024

For the best experience betting on Super Bowl 58, we recommend downloading the exclusive Caesars mobile app. Available to download to iOS and Android devices, for those who reside in the states where it is legal to bet at Caesars, this is the best way to play at the site. Caesars is legally able to operate in the following states: Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Caesars Sportsbook

Caesars is one of the top, world-renowned, and well-established sportbooks available in the United States. It was one of the first to launch its operation in the US back in 2021 and is now trusted by millions. It includes a great range of promotions and betting markets as well as a mobile app available to be downloaded across iOS and Android devices. It is one of the top destinations for sports bettors looking for fantastic odds on Super Bowl 58, as well as offering NFL live streams in-app for its customers, too.

Super Bowl Betting Options at Caesars

With so many different Super Bowl betting options available to customers at Caesars, we have covered some of the most popular below. Take advantage of your $1,000 First Bet promotion and place your bet on any of these.

Parlays

One of the most common and popular bets when it comes to the NFL and, in particular, the Super Bowl are Parlay bets. Combine more than one bet to create a parlay, and if all of your selections win, you win the best. These can also be referred to as Accumulators or multi-bets.

Against the Spread

Betting against the Spread is a type of bet where you are placing your money on the point spread set by the site. The favorite team will need to win by a margin bigger than the spread in order to win. In contrast, it means that the side labeled as underdogs must either win the game hands-down or lose by fewer points than the spread.

Points Spread

When a team that is considered weaker than the other is given an advantage in a game of a certain amount of points, this is known as point spread betting. When the spread is applied at the end of the game, it might be in full points, which allows for a draw, or in half points, which ensures a victory.

In-Play Betting

Another popular Super Bowl betting option is the in-play betting option offered at Caesars. Live stream the event from the site, and during the live game, place a wager based on the way the game is progressing, a team’s performance, and player scoring.

Prop Bets

Prop bets at Caesars are wagers on the possibility of something happening during the game, as opposed to the Super Bowl’s result. Betting on a quarterback passing touchdowns or an anytime touchdown scorer is an example of a Super Bowl prop bet that can be placed at the site.

Team to Win

Which team do you believe will come out on top and win the Super Bowl? Place a wager on the team you think will come out victorious in a Team to Win bet at Caesars Sportsbook. These can also be referred to as Money Line bets, where you are putting your money on the overall side to win.

Overview of Super Bowl 58

49ers

After facing off in the 2019 championship game, the San Francisco 49ers will take on their rivals in the Super Bowl for the second time. The 49ers will be playing with everything on the line to prevent a recurrence of their last performance’s defeat. After making it to the NFC Championship for the third time in four years, and with their outstanding performance this NFL season, is it now time for the 49ers to win the Super Bowl? Right now, Brock Purdy leads the 49ers’ MVP race in the Super Bowl.

Chiefs

Following their triumph over the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl 57, the Kansas City Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl last year, are making their fourth appearance in the game in five years. Back in the running for the biggest trophy, having won their sixth consecutive AFC Championship after a great season, can the Chiefs make it back-to-back wins for the first time since the Patriots in 2003-2004? In the lead-up to the event, it is the Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes who leads in the MVP predictions.

FAQs

What is the Caesars promo code?

The Caesars promo ahead of the Super Bowl is to claim a $1,000 First Bet on Caesars using the promo code.

When is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30pm ET.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

Headlining the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is Usher. Alongside side him are some more of the top names in the music industry, such as Reba McEntire, Post Malone, Andra Day, and Tiesto.

What teams are playing at the Super Bowl?

A rematch of the 2019 Super Bowl 53 event, as the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy