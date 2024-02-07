Provided By

Brock Purdy Prop Bets US – Best Prop Bets to Consider at Super Bowl 58

Brock Purdy has enjoyed a fantastic season in the NFL this year, helping to lead the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl in what is only his second season for the outfit. Purdy was selected 262nd in the 2022 draft, and Mr Irrelevant will most likely be the most relevant player on the field for the 49ers when they take on the Chiefs at Super Bowl 58.

The top US sports betting sites will be offering the best odds as the Quarterback will be making his 6 postseason appearance on Feb. 11th 2024, having made a staggering 4,280 passing yards in the NFL regular season. With stats like these in mind, let’s look at the best super bowl prop bets for Brock Purdy.

Best Prop Bets for Super Bowl 58

When it comes to the Super Bowl, the top sportsbooks in our article offer some of the best online promotions and odds for all of these props below.

Super Bowl MVP

Purdy and Chiefs QB Partrick Mahomes seem to be the bookies favorites to win this year’s MVP award. 7 of the last 10 Super Bowls have seen a Quarterback awarded the MVP status and it looks set for this year’s event to follow suit with Purdy and Mahomes the front runners after both enjoying successful seasons respectively. Find our Super Bowl MVP Odds article here.

Passing Yards

The 49ers Quarterback has averaged just over 250 passing yards in his two playoff games against the Lions and the Green Bay Packers. Although this is a nice statistic, Purdy will be facing a much tougher defense at the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs ranking 4th for average passing yards allowed in the NFL regular season. The regular season saw Brock Purdy throw a total 4,280 passing yards overall.

Passing TDs

The NFL regular season has seen Purdy throw 31 touchdowns with an extra 2 coming in the 2023 playoffs. An extraordinary total of TDs thrown throughout the season. 31 TDs in 16 games averages out at nearly 2 passing touchdowns a game. The Chiefs defense will be tough to break however, only conceding 19 TDs over the course of the season so far.

Interceptions Thrown

The Kansas City Chiefs prove to be a tight defense, allowing the fewest passing yards in the entire NFL. Could Purdy be the man to unlock the door for the 49ers, having only 12 throws intercepted all season, with 11 coming in the regular season and 1 within the playoff rounds.

Passing Attempts

Having attempted 30 or more passes only 5 times this season, the QB could well be likely to throw under this total at the Super Bowl. Facing tough opposition in the Chiefs, it is likely that Purdy will be rushed heavily in order to reduce his influence on the game.

Pass Completions

A strong favorite for over/under betting. Purdy completed 23 passes against the Packers in the divisional rounds this year and completed over 20 passes in only 4 different fixtures. The Chiefs are one of the best defensive sides in terms of canceling out passes through the air, so Purdy may struggle to hit the exact totals he is looking for.

