Looking for a top Super Bowl betting offer? Sign up to BetRivers and enter the promo code to take advantage of a generous welcome bonus of a Second Chance Bet up to $500 if your first bet loses.

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

Claim the Super Bowl betting offer from BetRivers by heading to the sites signup page. Create your account, enter the BetRiver bonus code and make a first deposit. To be one step closer to claiming your Second Chance Bet up to $500, place your first wager on any sports market and wait for it to settle. If your first wager loses, receive a bonus bet equal to your stake up to the value of $500 and use it to play again across any BetRivers Super Bowl markets.

Claiming the BetRivers Bonus Code

It could not be easier to claim the BetRivers bonus code ahead of Super Bowl 58. We have included some key tips below to help.

Click the link to be taken to the BetRivers sign-up page.

Enter your details like your name, address, date of birth, email, etc.

Create a memorable username and password combination

Sign in and make your first deposit.

Use the bonus code.

Place a first bet on any sports market

Wait for it to settle.

If your first wager loses, receive a bonus bet equal to your stake up to $500.

Enjoy!

Super Bowl Mobile Betting

For the best experience placing your Super Bowl bets at BetRivers sportsbook, download the exclusive mobile app. Available to download across iOS and Android devices if you are a resident of Arizona, Connecticut. Iowa, New York, Ohio, or West Virginia, you can enjoy all of the same great features of the BetRivers site on the app on your phone, wherever you are, whenever you want.

49ers

The San Francisco based side stormed their way into the 2024 Super Bowl after a fantastic season in the NFL. Not letting their form fade, they find themselves up against tough opponents in last years Super Bowl champions. However, after the sides both met back in Super Bowl 53 which saw the 49ers ultimately on the losing end, they are a side out for revenge to inflict the result the other way around. One player up for the occasion in particular is the current MVP front runner, Brock Purdy.

Chiefs

Last year champions the Kansas City Chiefs are getting very familiar with an appearance in the Super Bowl, making this their fourth appearance in the event in five years. Coming off their sixth straight AFC Championship appearance, the Chiefs are going for back-to-back Super Bowl titles which has not been done since 2003/2004. Top of the MVP predictions ahead of the event, Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be hoping to see his side through to secure the win.

BetRivers Sportsbook

After launching in 2012, BetRivers has made its mark in the online sportsbook world offering one of the best user experiences around. With a huge range of promotions for new and existing customers, there is also a great variety of betting markets and betting options across a vast number of different sports. Home to some of the most competitive odds and a fantastic customer rewards program, it is one of the best places to play for sports fans. Enjoy your favorite sports live too, account holders can live stream sporting events and place live in game bets alongside keeping track of how events unfold in regards to their bets.

Betting Options at BetRivers

With Super Bowl 58 coming around fast, there are plenty of betting options available at BetRivers for customers to take advantage of. We have included some of the best below.

Parlays

Ahead of the Super Bowl, parlays are among the most widely used betting options. Here, several bets can be combined into a single stake. They can also be known and referred to as multi-bets or accumulators.

Against the Spread

Based around a point spread set by the sportsbook, place a wager on the side deemed as favorites to achieve a win by a margin greater than the spread. For the opposing side, wager on them winning the game outright or losing by fewer points than the spread.

Points Spread

When a team that is thought to be weaker than the other team gets an advantage in a game of a certain amount of points, this is known as point spread betting. When the spread is applied at the end of the game, it can result in full points (draw) or in half points, which ensures a victory.

In-Play Betting

In-play betting is placing a bet during a live game. Judge the events and likelihood of something happening based on how the game is going. Follow all of the live action at BetRivers and place your in-play bets thanks to the sites exclusive live streaming service of the Super Bowl and other sporting events.

Prop Bets

Place a wager not on the outcome of the Super Bowl, but the proposition of something happening. Examples of prop bets that can be found at Betrivers are Anytime Touchdown Scorers or Quarterback Passing Touchdowns.

Team to Win

Place your wager on which team you think will win the overall outcome of an event or a match to win! It really is that simple. A popular betting option offered across lots of sports especially when it comes to the Super Bowl.

FAQs

What is the BetRivers bonus code?

To claim this fantastic offer from BetRivers ahead of Super Bowl 58, enter the promo code during the signup process.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 2024 Super Bowl halftime show is headlined by Usher and also features Post Malone, Reba McEntire, Andra Day, and Tiësto.

Are there Taylor Swift betting props?

If you are after Taylor Swift betting props, there are plenty of these on offer to customers ahead of the Super Bowl.

When is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, February 11th, 2024, at the Allegiate Stadium in Las Vegas.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy