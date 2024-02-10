Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code

Ahead of the Super Bowl, BetMGM is home to an exciting welcome offer for new customers. Using the BetMGM promo code, claim $158 in bonus bets when you place a qualifying bet of $5 on Super Bowl 58.

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

BetMGM Bonus Code

If you are a new customer registering at BetMGM for the first time, now is the best time to do it. Ahead of Super Bowl 58, create your account on the site, enter your details, and verify your details to get started. Once complete, you will need to enter the BetMGM promo code NDBONUS and make a minimum deposit of $10 into your account to ensure that you qualify for the offer. Then head to the Super Bowl category and make your selections, entering a stake of $5. Confirm and place your bet and receive $158 in bonus bets instantly into your account from BetMGM, regardless of the outcome of your qualifying wager.

How to Claim the BetMGM Bonus Code

If you want some more information on how to claim your BetMGM promo code ahead of the Super Bowl, we have included some useful tips below.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up offer page. Enter your personal details like your name, address, date of birth, email address, etc. Create a unique, memorable username and password combination Sign in and make your first deposit of at least $10. Use the bonus code Place a first bet of $5 at BetMGM. Receive your $158 in bonus bets instantly into your account, regardless of the outcome of your wager.

Super Bowl Mobile Betting

Players at BetMGM ahead of the Super Bowl can also explore everything the site has to offer and place their bets via the dedicated mobile app. Available to be downloaded across both iOS and Android devices, residents of the BetMGM legal states of Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming will get the best out of the site via the app.

BetMGM Overview

A much-loved sportsbook among sports bettors and fans, BetMGM first launched its services in the United States back in 2018. Featuring a range of different sports across the world, it is home to competitive odds, great offers, and a fantastic user experience. The site is super accessible for everyone, offering its services both on mobile and online, enabling more people to play, not limited by the lack of owning a desktop, and making playing on the move possible. It also accepts a range of different payment methods.

Super Bowl Betting Options at BetMGM

There are many different Super Bowl betting options available at BetMGM ahead of the event. Below are some of what you can take advantage of.

Parlays

Parlays are a great way to play at BetMGM. Add a selection of bets all combined into the same one to create a Parlay bet. These can often also be referred to as accumulators or multi-bets and are hugely popular betting types.

Against the Spread

Place a bet against a point spread set by BetMGM. For favorites, bet that the side must win by a margin greater than the spread of the bet to be successful. For underdogs, your bet must be for them to win the game outright or lose by fewer points than the set spread.

Points Spread

Points spread betting is when the perceived weaker side in the game is given a headstart in a game of a certain number of points. The spread can be in whole points, making a tie possible, or with a half point, which guarantees a winner when the spread is applied at the end of the game.

In-Play Betting

Place a wager during the live action of the game based on how it is going, how a team is playing, and how players are scoring. Among the most popular bets available at BetMGM, customers can follow the action and their bets live via the site’s live streaming service.

Prop Bets

Place a bet on the likelihood of something happening during a game. Prop bets are always available at BetMGM, and ahead of the Super Bowl, place the likes of Anytime Touchdown Scorer and Quarterback Passing Touchdowns prop bets.

Team to Win

Wager on what team will win the Super Bowl. The odds will vary depending on which team is the sportsbook’s favorite to win the match versus the side perceived as the underdog. These types of bets can also often be referred to as ‘Money line bets.’

49ers

After a fantastic season in the NFL, the 49ers have seen their efforts rewarded as they head to Las Vegas to battle it out for the biggest trophy of them all. The San Francisco side will be out determined to take home that Super Bowl trophy and complete their revenge after losing to their opponents back in 2019. One player in particular who will be on a mission to take this 49ers side to victory is the current first in line to take home the Super Bowl MVP award, Brock Purdy.

Chiefs

Last year’s Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, are back in the biggest event on the sporting calendar. On the hunt for back-to-back Super Bowl titles, the Chiefs are out to secure a second Super Bowl victory over their opponents after victory in the 2019 Super Bowl. The favorite for the MVP award, Patrick Mahomes, and his Chief’s side are hoping to do just this as they assert themselves as pre-match favorites, making their fourth appearance in five years.

FAQs

What is the BetMGM promo code?

To claim $158 in bonus bets from BetMGM ahead of Super 58, new customers will need to use the BetMGM promo code when registering at the site.

When is Super Bowl 58?

Super Bowl 58 takes place on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is performing the Super Bowl halftime show?

The headliner of this year’s Super Bowl halftime show is Usher. There is also Post Malone, Reba McEntire, and Andra Day featuring.

What teams are playing at the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 sees a rematch of the 2019 Super Bowl as the Chiefs meet the 49ers in Las Vegas.

Are there Taylor Swift betting props?

You can find a range of Taylor Swift betting props available ahead of Super Bowl 58. Click here to find out more and what is on offer.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ – Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy