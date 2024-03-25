Provided By

BetMGM NC Bonus Code NDMAX150: Get $1,500 Bonus for March Madness, NBA + MLB

It’s an exciting time to be a sports fan, and the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 will get new customers a generous welcome bonus of up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

This week marks the start of the MLB season, which begins on Thursday, while March Madness hits the Sweet Sixteen stage and the race for the NBA Playoffs continues.

By signing up to BetMGM using the bonus code NDMAX150, you can receive up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if your first bet with the sportsbook loses. Simply register, place a first bet of up to $1,500, and, if it loses, receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets.

However, if your first bet wins, the winnings will be yours to keep. This BetMGM promo gives new customers two chances at their first stake amount.

Read on to learn how to claim this excellent BetMGM welcome bonus on an action-packed week of sports in the United States.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to use the BetMGM Bonus Code NDMAX150

Follow each of the steps presented below to claim your BetMGM bonus today.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and choose your password. Enter the remaining required personal information, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number. When prompted, enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150. Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy