BetMGM NC Bonus Code NDMAX150: Get $150 in Bonus Bets in North Carolina

New customers at BetMGM in North Carolina can claim $150 in bonus bets by using the bonus code NDMAX150.

This bonus is available to new BetMGM NC customers from 12:00 PM ET on Monday, March 11, 2024, and is unlocked by placing a first bet worth at least $5 with the sportsbook. Be sure to sign up using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 to be eligible for this welcome promo.

BetMGM is one of the top sportsbooks in the United States and is one of seven to be launching in North Carolina from Monday. Read more about how to claim the BetMGM NC bonus code below.

How to claim the BetMGM NC Bonus Code

Each step below will guarantee you $150 in bonus bets with BetMGM when signing up in North Carolina from the official launch.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM NC sign-up page. Fill in your personal information on the registration form when prompted. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 when prompted. Verify your account and log in for the first time. Place a $5 bet on any sportsbook market. When this bet settles, receive $150 in bonus bets from BetMGM.

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

FAQs

What is the BetMGM welcome bonus in North Carolina?

New customers at BetMGM in North Carolina can get $150 in bonus bets when they sign up and bet $5.

What is the BetMGM NC Bonus Code?

Use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 to get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5 in North Carolina.

What is the legal age to use BetMGM in North Carolina?

Customers will need to be aged 21 or older to be eligible to use BetMGM in North Carolina.