BetMGM NC Bonus Code: NDMAX150 for $1,500 March Madness Promo

The BetMGM NC bonus code NDMAX150 will earn new customers a first bet bonus of up to $1,500 to use on March Madness.

BetMGM launched in North Carolina for the first time on Monday, March 11, 2024, and new customers can get up to $1,500 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. Sign up, place a first bet worth up to $1,500 on any sport, and BetMGM will refund your account in bonus bets to the value of your first stake if it loses.

If it wins, the winnings will be kept in your account. This BetMGM promo can also be used on March Madness, which begins with the First Round tonight. UNC kicks off their campaign against 16th-seeded Wagner, while Kentucky, Gonzaga, and South Carolina will also be in action.

Read on to learn how to claim the BetMGM NC bonus code ahead of March Madness today.

Claiming the BetMGM NC Bonus Code

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and choose a password before filling out the rest of your required personal details. Redeem the BetMGM NC bonus code NDMAX150 when prompted. Make a first deposit and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If it wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, you will receive your stake back in bonus bets up to the value of $1,500. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

