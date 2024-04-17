Provided By

BetMGM NC Bonus Code: NDMAX150 for $1,500 Bonus for Heat vs 76ers and Hawks vs Bulls in NBA Play-In Tournament

New BetMGM NC customers can earn a $1,500 first bet bonus to use on tonight’s NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament games with the bonus code NDMAX150.

There are two games taking place tonight, with the Miami Heat taking on the Philadelphia 76ers and the Atlanta Hawks facing the Chicago Bulls. Sign up using the BetMGM NC bonus code NDMAX150 to get a $1,500 bonus to use on one or both of these games tonight.

Join, make a first deposit worth at least $10, and place a first cash bet of up to $1,500. BetMGM will refund your losses in the form of bonus bets to the same value as your qualifying wager if it loses.

For example, if you bet $100 and lose, BetMGM will refund your account with $100 in non-withdrawable bonus bets to play again with. Follow each of the steps outlined below to claim your $1,500 bonus with BetMGM NC below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for Heat vs 76ers and Hawks vs Bulls

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and select your password. Fill in the remaining personal details required. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit worth at least $10, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

NBA Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament Schedule

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Heat vs 76ers – 7:00 PM ET

Hawks vs Bulls 9:30 PM ET

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy