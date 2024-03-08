Provided By

BetMGM NC Bonus Code NDMAX150: Last Chance for $200 Bonus in North Carolina Pre-Reg Promo

BetMGM is offering new customers in North Carolina $200 in bonus bets when signing up before Monday at 12:00 PM ET with the BetMGM NC bonus code NDMAX150.

This pre-reg promo is available only until the official launch on Monday and sees new customers given $200 in bonus bets just for making an account. These bonuses will be awarded as 4 x $50 bonus bets with a seven-day expiry.

To learn how to claim the BetMGM NC bonus code and the guaranteed $200 in bonus bets, follow our step-by-step guide below.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

DISCLOSURE: This article is published in partnership with Wise Gambler, and all opinions are their own. Some of the links featured in this post are affiliate links.

How to claim the BetMGM NC Bonus Code

Each of the steps below will guarantee you $200 in bonus bets with BetMGM when signing up in North Carolina before Monday at 12:00 PM ET.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM NC sign-up page. Fill in your personal information on the registration form when prompted. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150. Verify your account and log in on launch day on Monday at 12:00 PM ET. Receive $200 in bonus bets to use, awarded as 4 x $50 bonus bets.

BetMGM North Carolina Bonus Code Terms and Conditions

For the pre-reg period, BetMGM’s offer will be “$200 in Bonus Bets Upon Full Launch in North Carolina”

These will be in the form of 4 separate $50 Bonus Bets

Bonus Bets will expire 7 days after the full launch of BetMGM in North Carolina

To receive this offer, players must not have a BetMGM account, and they must sign up and complete their BetMGM account re-registration and KYC verification during this pre-registration period

No deposit is required during the pre-registration period

Participants claiming this Sports Promotion will not be eligible to receive any other welcome offer or “New Customer” sports promotion offer.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY – Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ- Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA – Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV – Call 1-800-522-4700

KY – Call 1-800 GAMBLER, 18+

MI – Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA – Call 1-800-327-5050

NC – Call – 1-800-662-4357

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and is is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG – ICRG – Gamblers Anonymous – Gambling Therapy

FAQs

What is the BetMGM NC Bonus Code?

Use the BetMGM NC bonus code NDMAX150 before Monday at 12:00 PM ET to get $200 in bonus bets on launch day.

What is the BetMGM NC Bonus Code promo?

New customers at BetMGM in North Carolina can get $200 in bonus bets by registering an account before the official launch on Monday.

What is the legal age to use BetMGM in North Carolina?

Customers will need to be aged 21 or older to be eligible to use BetMGM in North Carolina.