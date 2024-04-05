Provided By

BetMGM Bonus Code: Use NDMAX150 for $1,500 Bonus on March Madness Final Four

Ahead of the March Madness Final Four on Saturday, new customers at BetMGM can claim a $1,500 first bet bonus when registering using the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150.

Use your bonus one or both of the Final Four games on Saturday night, as NC State faces Purdue and defending champions UConn take on Alabama. Start by placing a first bet of up to $1,500 on any March Madness market(s).

If your bet wins, BetMGM will credit your account with the winnings. However, if it loses, get your stake paid back in the form of bonus bets up to the value of your original stake. The refund of bonus bets is capped at $1,500.

Be sure to use the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 when signing up to be eligible for this first bet bonus offer. Read on to learn how to claim this promo below.

How to claim the BetMGM Bonus Code for March Madness Final Four

Follow each of these steps to claim the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150 and use it on the Final Four round of March Madness.

Click here to be taken to the BetMGM sign-up page. Click ‘sign up now’. Enter your email address and choose your password. Enter the remaining required personal information, such as your name and the last four digits of your social security number. Enter the BetMGM bonus code NDMAX150, when prompted. Log in, make your first deposit, and place a first bet of up to $1,500. If the bet wins, the winnings will be credited to your account. If it loses, receive 100% of your stake back in the form of bonus bets to play again. Enjoy!

BetMGM Legal States

BetMGM is legal in Arizona, Colorado, DC, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

March Madness Final Four Schedule

NC State vs. Purdue – 6:09 PM ET

Alabama vs. UConn – 8:49 PM ET

